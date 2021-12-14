The Staff Update!

New Weapon added: Staff!
The staff is intended to supplement affliction heavy characters and builds. It's hard get right (and requires some luck), but when you do, you can explode an entire room...
"Shoot a Magic Missile at a random enemy. On kill, shoot again. For minions, there is a 25% chance of shooting again."
Inspirations:
Semi-Automatic Staff - Shoot an additional Magic Missile. Stacks.
Staves Aligned - If an enemy has a status effect applied, do 50% more damage. Does not stack.
Chromatic - Apply a random status effect to your opponent before shooting at it.
Bug fixes:
Ground effects with on death-effects (Like Recycle) should now work as intended in Ascension 9.
You can no longer hear XP ticks after closing the loot window.
Song on title screen now repeats for a while.
Lowered Death scene music volume.
The secret, hidden NPC was found and is now even more secret and hidden. Good luck!
Various minor bugs have been squished.
