The Staff Update!

New Weapon added: Staff!

The staff is intended to supplement affliction heavy characters and builds. It's hard get right (and requires some luck), but when you do, you can explode an entire room...

"Shoot a Magic Missile at a random enemy. On kill, shoot again. For minions, there is a 25% chance of shooting again."

Inspirations:

Semi-Automatic Staff - Shoot an additional Magic Missile. Stacks.

Staves Aligned - If an enemy has a status effect applied, do 50% more damage. Does not stack.

Chromatic - Apply a random status effect to your opponent before shooting at it.

Bug fixes:

Ground effects with on death-effects (Like Recycle) should now work as intended in Ascension 9.

You can no longer hear XP ticks after closing the loot window.

Song on title screen now repeats for a while.

Lowered Death scene music volume.

The secret, hidden NPC was found and is now even more secret and hidden. Good luck!

Various minor bugs have been squished.