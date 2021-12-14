Extended Scheduled Maintenance (December 13)

Hello, Warriors!
Unfortunately, due to internal issues, our scheduled maintenance for December 14 will be completed later than expected.
We apologize for any inconveniences caused, and ask for your kind understanding.
The maintenance will last for 8 hours. (extended 2 hours)
[Time]
- 2021/12/14 10:30 ~ 2021/12/14 18:30(KST)
- 2021/12/13 17:30 ~ 2021/12/14 01:30(PST)
You will not be able to play The Last One Month during the maintenance.
Thank you.
The Last One Month Team
Changed files in this update