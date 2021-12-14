Extended Scheduled Maintenance (December 13)

Share · View all patches · Build 7879426 · Last edited 14 December 2021 – 07:52:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Warriors!

Unfortunately, due to internal issues, our scheduled maintenance for December 14 will be completed later than expected.

We apologize for any inconveniences caused, and ask for your kind understanding.

The maintenance will last for 8 hours. (extended 2 hours)

[Time]

2021/12/14 10:30 ~ 2021/12/14 18:30(KST)

2021/12/13 17:30 ~ 2021/12/14 01:30(PST)

You will not be able to play The Last One Month during the maintenance.

Thank you.

The Last One Month Team