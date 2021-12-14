December Update

This update includes a lot of enhancements to the game environments, polished some animations and effects, and bugs fixes.
1 - Improvements in the environments ( adding more details to the levels, improving the lighting, adding sound effects, adding particle effects).
2 - Improved the projectile animation and effects.
3 - Added motion blur option in the settings to toggle it off\on choose its intensity.
4 - Improvements to the hub area.
5 - Improved hitboxes.
6 - Small enhancement in the sword ability.
7 - Small improvements to the shotgun.
8 - Multiple fixes and improvements to the tutorial boss.
9 - The Ultimate attack charger won't decrease when it's full if the player got hit.
10 - Small enhancement in the Ultimate attack effects.
11 - Small enhancement in the push attack.
12 - Fixed the enemy's body direction in running.
Don't forget to join our discord server
More updates will come very soon, please keep in contact with us on:
Twitter
Presskit
Website
Facebook
Media Contact and Questions:
geekymousegames@gmail.com
