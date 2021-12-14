 Skip to content

Everlasting Guilt update for 14 December 2021

December Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7879409 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes a lot of enhancements to the game environments, polished some animations and effects, and bugs fixes.

1 - Improvements in the environments ( adding more details to the levels, improving the lighting, adding sound effects, adding particle effects).

2 - Improved the projectile animation and effects.

3 - Added motion blur option in the settings to toggle it off\on choose its intensity.

4 - Improvements to the hub area.

5 - Improved hitboxes.

6 - Small enhancement in the sword ability.

7 - Small improvements to the shotgun.

8 - Multiple fixes and improvements to the tutorial boss.

9 - The Ultimate attack charger won't decrease when it's full if the player got hit.

10 - Small enhancement in the Ultimate attack effects.

11 - Small enhancement in the push attack.

12 - Fixed the enemy's body direction in running.

