Update 1.38 Details

After some great feedback from players, I managed to make some noticeable changes to the game and fixed a series of quirks/jankiness to make the game more enjoyable. These changes went pretty deep into the code, and it did cause a few problems in the past few days. It was one of the situations where fixing one thing caused more issues. I have thus far ironed out these new bugs, but please feel free to let me know in the Steam community page if you noticed anything wrong :)
Detailed list of changes:
- Adjusted grenade explosion damage curves
- Revamped the armor protection algorithm against grenades
- Fixed a bug where armor durability doens't go down when taking damage
- Increased armor coverage for the gas mask
- Fixed a bug where NPC gunshots rarely hit the player when player is standing
- Fixed a bug where NPC gunshots can still hit the player when player is crouch behind cover
- Added bullet/shot damage dropoff over distance. This will make it less punishing when getting shot at by enemies far away.
- Fixed a bug where player death animation twists around when getting killed while aiming down sight
- Fixed some doorways that block players from reaching items/bodies within its vincinity
- Fixed a bug where player hitbox remained small even though he's standing, causing various issues such NPC becoming invisible.
- Adjusted the aesthetics of blood spatter.
- Fixed a bug when a NPC sitting on the ground dies, he first stands up casually and then dies.
- The double barrel sawnoff is now a secondary weapon. Now you can carry two shotguns!
- Adding peeking spots at the checkpoint building next to Zernaskaya train station. Now you can peek into the building from its windows.
- Made strangling with the garrote a lot easier by allowing player to initiate animation from different angles behind the target.
- Fixed a few areas in the game where player cannot get up on the ledge.
- Added the ability to see your general area on the Lake Cheko map while you are in Lake Cheko level.
- Fixed a problem where switching from sawed off shotgun to rock causes the animation to stuck.
- Added a free DLC weapon: the Lumber Axe. This was planned as part of the Ravenwood Stories DLC, but I'm releasing it now as a little token of appreciation for the wonderful fans :)
Changed files in this update