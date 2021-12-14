 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 14 December 2021

Update 1.38 Details

Update 1.38 Details

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After some great feedback from players, I managed to make some noticeable changes to the game and fixed a series of quirks/jankiness to make the game more enjoyable. These changes went pretty deep into the code, and it did cause a few problems in the past few days. It was one of the situations where fixing one thing caused more issues. I have thus far ironed out these new bugs, but please feel free to let me know in the Steam community page if you noticed anything wrong :)

Detailed list of changes:

  • Adjusted grenade explosion damage curves
  • Revamped the armor protection algorithm against grenades
  • Fixed a bug where armor durability doens't go down when taking damage
  • Increased armor coverage for the gas mask
  • Fixed a bug where NPC gunshots rarely hit the player when player is standing
  • Fixed a bug where NPC gunshots can still hit the player when player is crouch behind cover
  • Added bullet/shot damage dropoff over distance. This will make it less punishing when getting shot at by enemies far away.
  • Fixed a bug where player death animation twists around when getting killed while aiming down sight
  • Fixed some doorways that block players from reaching items/bodies within its vincinity
  • Fixed a bug where player hitbox remained small even though he's standing, causing various issues such NPC becoming invisible.
  • Adjusted the aesthetics of blood spatter.
  • Fixed a bug when a NPC sitting on the ground dies, he first stands up casually and then dies.
  • The double barrel sawnoff is now a secondary weapon. Now you can carry two shotguns!
  • Adding peeking spots at the checkpoint building next to Zernaskaya train station. Now you can peek into the building from its windows.
  • Made strangling with the garrote a lot easier by allowing player to initiate animation from different angles behind the target.
  • Fixed a few areas in the game where player cannot get up on the ledge.
  • Added the ability to see your general area on the Lake Cheko map while you are in Lake Cheko level.
  • Fixed a problem where switching from sawed off shotgun to rock causes the animation to stuck.
  • Added a free DLC weapon: the Lumber Axe. This was planned as part of the Ravenwood Stories DLC, but I'm releasing it now as a little token of appreciation for the wonderful fans :)

Changed files in this update

Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
Tunguska: The Visitation Chinese Depot 1601973
