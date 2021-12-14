The Dawning 2021 

Spread Cheer

This is the perfect time of year to show our new Eliksni and Cabal friends that our life is not just struggle and strife. Meet Eva Levante in the Tower, discover new quests, and join Zavala and Saint-14 in the gift-giving spirit. Perhaps you’ll get a gift in return.

An Ice Surprise

The Vapoorwill Spin Exotic ship, Fractic Spiral Sparrow, and Zephyr Legendary Sword make their dawning debut alongside new unlockable upgrades that provide bonus rewards and improved Dawning weapon drops.

Shine Bright

What do you get for a Guardian who has it all? How about an ornament set so stunning that even your enemies will fondly recount their ill-fated Dawning duel with the devastatingly dashing defender of Light.

To New Friends

"Even a master strategist like Caiatl will never see this coming,” Zavala thinks, as he tucks her gift under his arm and exits the HELM, leaving the War Table littered with Cabal units and crumbs. Striding through the courtyard on his way to the hangar, he joins Eva at her Holiday Oven to watch Saint-14 carefully add another cookie to an already overflowing tray—the Eliksni children really like those Ether Puffs.

High above them, as if drawn by the sound of laughter and smell of baked treats, the first snowflake of the season drifts towards the Tower.

The Dawning has begun.