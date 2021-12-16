Russian language option now available! + Patch notes 1.1.6

A new patch just dropped (1.1.6) , here are the notes!

Highlights

Russian Language is now available!

Fixed a crash related to defeating the AI boss in a certain way.

Scythe Death Watch ability now scales with finesse.

Fixed a bug with killing blow resilience that could cause your character to take extra damage.

Purple expanding circle attack no longer deals damage even if under effects of soul invulnerability. during heroic avatar of thalamus.

When interacting with Vrael/Ione souls in aldwynn sewers you can no longer spam interact button and cause cutscene to not play.

Fixed a small bug related to the Sorun clone close to the Giant Rabbit.

Skeleton Key now has a description on the rabbit merchant.

You no longer take chip damage when using Mistra Shield.

Rolling out of gouge animation will still make the ability go on cooldown.

Infinite Dash costs more stamina per dash.

Dodgeroll haste talent from the Assassin class now correctly lowers cooldown of ability in slot 4.

Lizard asking for blindfold can now accept an upgraded blindfold item.

Pausing the game during the true ending credits no longer causes Death wearing an apron to clip with the background art.

During the vision of your family happy together before the gambit choices Sorun no longer just blurts out "That thing can fly now?!"

Hammerhead enemy in chamber can no longer get stuck in the ceiling after using a certain attack.

In Amulvaro bossfight phoenix daggers mote ability always strikes no longer always strikes the lowest floor, regardless of player position.

Can non longer trigger the camera rotating effect in ylnoth by jumping on the platform with the hammerhead enemy right after it.

Many more misc fixes.