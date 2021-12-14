New Content / Bug-Fix Update #7

Welcome back to another small fix/changes!
- Removed the press enter on the typing mini-game. It is no longer fully case-sensitive. For example, there are two keywords that are typeable ( Bloody Murder, bloody murder) are the two keywords that will be typed.
- Adjusted the Raycast for the burger after visiting the site once more.
- Changed the Mail-Man timer to disappear. This actually works now and won't bug.
- Adjusted the audio for the laughs of "kuru."
- Fixed a few audio bugs for a certain site.
- Fixed a few key placements.
Small update but it makes everything work the way it should. Thank you for some of the suggestions! This will now work perfectly fine!
Changed files in this update