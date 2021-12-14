 Skip to content

Star Of The Show update for 14 December 2021

New Content / Bug-Fix Update #7

Share · View all patches · Build 7878971 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome back to another small fix/changes!

  • Removed the press enter on the typing mini-game. It is no longer fully case-sensitive. For example, there are two keywords that are typeable ( Bloody Murder, bloody murder) are the two keywords that will be typed.
  • Adjusted the Raycast for the burger after visiting the site once more.
  • Changed the Mail-Man timer to disappear. This actually works now and won't bug.
  • Adjusted the audio for the laughs of "kuru."
  • Fixed a few audio bugs for a certain site.
  • Fixed a few key placements.

Small update but it makes everything work the way it should. Thank you for some of the suggestions! This will now work perfectly fine!

