Black Forest update for 14 December 2021

New Level, Building, Story and lots of bugfixes

Black Forest update for 14 December 2021

The little peasants being a success, I looked at the sales and decided that there's a bit of budget again and let's spend it on more peasant models with more variety and all. Plus a bunch of other improvements, such as:

  • New level: Friedmarkt
  • New building: Market - IN TESTING (only on the Friedmarkt map, can't build) - please try out the impact on gameplay and provide feedback!
  • New: Small story event on Ziegwald finished and re-activated - this is a trivial test case for story mode going forward.
  • Fixed: Camera bug on Ziegwald
  • Fixed: Fog bug on Ziegwald
  • Fixed: Tent placement on maps with varying terrain levels
  • Fixed: Hellhafen intro dialog should no longer play when loading a savegame
  • Fixed: Animals should no longer wander around the entire village, but stay in their pens.
  • Fixed: Monster wall glitching (Kobolds especially) should be considerably reduced now.
  • Improved water performance on Karenfang map.
  • Various other performance improvements.
  • Much more variety in peasant models.

