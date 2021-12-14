New Level, Building, Story and lots of bugfixes

The little peasants being a success, I looked at the sales and decided that there's a bit of budget again and let's spend it on more peasant models with more variety and all. Plus a bunch of other improvements, such as:
- New level: Friedmarkt
- New building: Market - IN TESTING (only on the Friedmarkt map, can't build) - please try out the impact on gameplay and provide feedback!
- New: Small story event on Ziegwald finished and re-activated - this is a trivial test case for story mode going forward.
- Fixed: Camera bug on Ziegwald
- Fixed: Fog bug on Ziegwald
- Fixed: Tent placement on maps with varying terrain levels
- Fixed: Hellhafen intro dialog should no longer play when loading a savegame
- Fixed: Animals should no longer wander around the entire village, but stay in their pens.
- Fixed: Monster wall glitching (Kobolds especially) should be considerably reduced now.
- Improved water performance on Karenfang map.
- Various other performance improvements.
- Much more variety in peasant models.
