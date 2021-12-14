 Skip to content

Cards and Castles 2 update for 14 December 2021

Dec 13th Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 7878898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Blessed are the Meek: Bonus changed from double attack and health to plus 5 levels. This flat bonus is about the same as double attack and health for a level 3 unit, but is less abusable by stacking with extra buff cards, and should leave the power level of this spell more where we intend. It also falls more in line with our stated to desire for level to be an accurate representation of power which, while not an absolute rule, does weigh us toward this new design.

Loremaster Tarius: Redesigned. Tarius is not known as a great fighter, and we felt that his previous ability focusing on attack power was out of character for the card. The new Tarius will have two research abilities instead. 1g: Draw a drake from your deck, and 1g: Draw an incantation from your deck.

