- Settings: Scrollable Settings Menu
- Cards: Set custom card size and image file types when creating a custom game in-app
- Cards: Input card and set code when importing cards
- Cards: Add ability to import an entire set of cards from a folder
Card Game Simulator update for 14 December 2021
v1.63
Patchnotes via Steam Community
