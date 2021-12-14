 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Card Game Simulator update for 14 December 2021

v1.63

Share · View all patches · Build 7878771 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Settings: Scrollable Settings Menu
  • Cards: Set custom card size and image file types when creating a custom game in-app
  • Cards: Input card and set code when importing cards
  • Cards: Add ability to import an entire set of cards from a folder

Changed files in this update

Card Game Simulator Depot Windows Depot 1742851
  • Loading history…
Card Game Simulator Depot Linux Depot 1742852
  • Loading history…
Card Game Simulator Depot Windows64 Depot 1742853
  • Loading history…
Card Game Simulator Depot Mac Depot 1742854
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.