Praey for the Gods update for 14 December 2021

Praey for the Gods V1.0 Released!

14 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everybody!

We are incredibly excited to announce that Praey for the Gods V1.0 is now available on Steam!

This update contains the final 2 boss battles, the complete story from beginning to end and all Achievements!

There is also a substantial amount of optimizations, bug fixes, quality of life updates, thanks in large part to all the great feedback we have received through out Early Access. In addition the world is complete now, no more off limits areas, you are free to roam.

We would like to thank everyone for the time taken to give feedback, with your support we were able to make Praey for the Gods the game it is today. Please continue to send us your feedback, every bit of it helps us make Praey for the Gods even better.

