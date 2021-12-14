Olá Amigos Selvagens
Hello Wild Friends
On this new Update we are in celebration time and we wish happy holidays for our great friends with a happy Christmas and a happy new year, we did some adjustments and we added something new to Leopard, the new Slots System, and the Special Christmas so we can all celebrate together, some of this are still w.i.p. for a better performance, since now we ask your understanding.
News
Added Slots System
Animals
Adjusted all animals' materials with weather system
Leopard
Added Climbing System
Maps
Adjusted tree's materials, grasses and rocks on weather system
Added physic for climbing system on trees and rocks
Admin Panel
Filter Player System
Player is highlighted when Selected
Added Player Location
Thank you!
We wish to all of you happy holidays
High Brazil Studio
Changed files in this update