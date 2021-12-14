 Skip to content

Animalia Survival update for 14 December 2021

Hello Wild Friends!!!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Wild Friends

On this new Update we are in celebration time and we wish happy holidays for our great friends with a happy Christmas and a happy new year, we did some adjustments and we added something new to Leopard, the new Slots System, and the Special Christmas so we can all celebrate together, some of this are still w.i.p. for a better performance, since now we ask your understanding.

News

Added Slots System

Animals

Adjusted all animals' materials with weather system

Leopard

Added Climbing System

Maps

Adjusted tree's materials, grasses and rocks on weather system

Added physic for climbing system on trees and rocks

Admin Panel

Filter Player System

Player is highlighted when Selected

Added Player Location

Thank you!

We wish to all of you happy holidays

High Brazil Studio

