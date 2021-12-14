Small bugfix Update, mainly fixed a bug in the ? levels, Patched a few unintended solutions in some of the early game levels.
Magneta Box update for 14 December 2021
Update 1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update