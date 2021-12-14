v0.22 - Brand new Triclops

Hey all, another quick update here! This time we're doing the Triclops boss fight. I left a lot of his original moves intact, but ended up removing some of the slower/more boring attacks. Let me know what you think, hope he's not too tough!
Changelog
Updates:
- Brand new Triclops boss fight (50% chance of spawning in Level 2)
- Added a dark backing to bullets to improve visibility
- Added a new diamond-shaped bullet type (featured in the Triclops and Buddy boss fights)
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where enemies would sometimes be invincible after starting a new run
- Fixed an issue where bullets wouldn't de-spawn after killing a boss (thus getting the player killed)
In the pipeline:
- Revamp Vaktern boss fight (Level 1)
- Brand new Level 1 boss
- Revamp Player Red homing missiles attack
- New Level 3 background art + music (in the works)
- New Boss tracks (also in the works)
