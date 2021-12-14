 Skip to content

Super Crome: Bullet Purgatory update for 14 December 2021

v0.22 - Brand new Triclops

14 December 2021

v0.22 - Brand new Triclops

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, another quick update here! This time we're doing the Triclops boss fight. I left a lot of his original moves intact, but ended up removing some of the slower/more boring attacks. Let me know what you think, hope he's not too tough!

Changelog

Updates:
  • Brand new Triclops boss fight (50% chance of spawning in Level 2)
  • Added a dark backing to bullets to improve visibility
  • Added a new diamond-shaped bullet type (featured in the Triclops and Buddy boss fights)
Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue where enemies would sometimes be invincible after starting a new run
  • Fixed an issue where bullets wouldn't de-spawn after killing a boss (thus getting the player killed)
In the pipeline:
  • Revamp Vaktern boss fight (Level 1)
  • Brand new Level 1 boss
  • Revamp Player Red homing missiles attack
  • New Level 3 background art + music (in the works)
  • New Boss tracks (also in the works)

