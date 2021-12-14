 Skip to content

Mini Motorways update for 14 December 2021

UPDATED 14TH DEC - QUICK POLISH UPDATE

14 December 2021

Hi, commuters! We've kept an eye on player feedback and tinkered with a few bugs, so we're releasing another small patch tonight NZT. You'll find the following changes have been implemented.

  • Leaderboards will now show the top 5% of scores in increments of 1%. Instead of topping out at 5%, you'll now be able to find out if you're the absolute best of the best.
  • We've fixed a few bugs, most noteworthy among them that missing achievements on the Wellington map will be active again! These will be rewarded retroactively so no need to redo your scores.
  • A couple small visual bugs have been fixed as well.
  • Lastly, we've fixed an issue where right-clicking while dragging a roundabout could cause an exception.

Thanks for all your diligent emails to support@dinopoloclub.com - we've been able to hop on this stuff very quickly because of you. :)

Changed files in this update

Mini Motorways (Windows) Depot 1127501
  • Loading history…
Mini Motorways (macOS) Depot 1127502
  • Loading history…
