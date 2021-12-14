 Skip to content

My Vow to My Liege update for 14 December 2021

New update on the live-streaming restriction of MVTML and other modifications

Build 7878446

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The first 10 chapters of the common route are now unlocked for walk through videos and livestreaming.
  2. Reported typos are corrected.
  3. Fixed the error on the relationship status of YiGuang's route in the relation chart.
  4. Slightly modified some of the script writings and the plots.

