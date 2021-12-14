- The first 10 chapters of the common route are now unlocked for walk through videos and livestreaming.
- Reported typos are corrected.
- Fixed the error on the relationship status of YiGuang's route in the relation chart.
- Slightly modified some of the script writings and the plots.
My Vow to My Liege update for 14 December 2021
New update on the live-streaming restriction of MVTML and other modifications
