Breakwaters update for 14 December 2021

Improved network performance, Fixed player falling bug while on fire...

v0.2.22

-Improved networking for slower internet connections by optimizing data volume between 10% to 30%

-Fixed playing "falling" bug while they are on fire and standing on benches or some rock types

-Fixed "sword pirate" on first island

-Fixed issue where players online games would not load in correctly after learning the flare. Single player worked fine with that world though.

-Fixed Roasting Pit so it floats on Docks correctly

