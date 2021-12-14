Improved network performance, Fixed player falling bug while on fire...

v0.2.22
-Improved networking for slower internet connections by optimizing data volume between 10% to 30%
-Fixed playing "falling" bug while they are on fire and standing on benches or some rock types
-Fixed "sword pirate" on first island
-Fixed issue where players online games would not load in correctly after learning the flare. Single player worked fine with that world though.
-Fixed Roasting Pit so it floats on Docks correctly
