Hotfix 1.0.3 is available now!

While we're working on bigger 1.1 patch, we decided to try to keep everyday delivery with important smaller hotfixes.

The update fixes a few issues that were already fixed by the community thanks to plugins / patches loaded by Union. Please make sure you have an updated version of these patches or deactivate additional files if you encounter crashes.

The list of changes may contain spoilers but we try to avoid them as much as possible. The issues listed below did not affect all players.

Here is the list of changes:

Chapter 1 - Fixed potential blocked dialogue with Markus in quest "Beloved Daughter"

Chapter 2 - Added workaround for potential issues with not spawned recruits in quest "Training of Recruits"

Chapter 2 - Added workaround for potential issues with not spawned guards in quest "The One Who Comes and Goes"

Chapter 3 - Fixed potential crash and progression issues in quest "Blood Money" connected to Coyote and his bodyguards

Fixed crashes on loading saves e.g. after returning from Settings menu

Fixed pickaxe breaking during mining

Fixed problem with saving redundant data in the game save. However, it should not significantly speed up saving and loading the game.

Fixed potential infinite and looped dialogs with Pot

Fixed English localization of Gaston's teaching dialogues

Fixed other minor problems, typos in texts

Please remember that for now Patches do not force you to start new playthrough! You can load your savegames and continue.