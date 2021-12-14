 Skip to content

Plunder Panic update for 14 December 2021

The Matchmaking Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ahoy Mateys!

Plunder Panic has been cruising through Early Access! In arrr biggest update yet, we've released a highly requested feature... Online Matchmaking. There is no better time to join our crew and hop into the action!

But that's not all, we've got a heaping treasure chest of booty-ful updates for you to Plunder!

  • Matchmaking - Search for online games
  • Party System - Host or join a private pirate crew
  • New Stage "The Lamplight District" - Featuring ghastly creatures and dynamic platforms
  • Customizable Controls - For keyboards and all controllers
  • Online Chat - With a SFW pirate filter
  • Weekly Game Modes - Check back each week for a curated game mode in Matchmaking
  • Player Awards and Statistics - Keep track of yer booty after each match

