The Matchmaking Update

Ahoy Mateys!
Plunder Panic has been cruising through Early Access! In arrr biggest update yet, we've released a highly requested feature... Online Matchmaking. There is no better time to join our crew and hop into the action!
But that's not all, we've got a heaping treasure chest of booty-ful updates for you to Plunder!
- Matchmaking - Search for online games
- Party System - Host or join a private pirate crew
- New Stage "The Lamplight District" - Featuring ghastly creatures and dynamic platforms
- Customizable Controls - For keyboards and all controllers
- Online Chat - With a SFW pirate filter
- Weekly Game Modes - Check back each week for a curated game mode in Matchmaking
- Player Awards and Statistics - Keep track of yer booty after each match
