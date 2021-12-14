0.7 Horizons Update

The biggest new addition to the Horizons update is the galaxy map. This new map will reveal a huge galaxy with dozens of points of interest near your station. Using this map you will be able to construct mega structures, establish infrastructure, and scout the area for opportunities. The coming updates will keep improving this new mechanic.

Jumpgates are a new and more engaging way of attracting visitors to your station. You can now build these huge gates and connect them on the galaxy map.

Researching for new tech just got more interesting! All the research nodes are now in one big research atlas. All research nodes except the first one are now hidden. As soon as you begin unlocking research nodes, you will reveal the surrounding nodes.

There are now huge cities scattered around the galaxy. Each hosts many unique races and it is up to you to decide which ones to connect to your station and attract visitors from.

Androids are a new worker type. Unlike humans, androids are much easier to deal with. These new soulless machines can be purchased from a mysterious merchant called Aaron. We hope you meet him soon.

Employees now have more possible traits that can affect the game in various ways. With the addition of these new traits, we believe that the employee system got way more strategic than before.

New building: Incubation center.

Tutorial was redesigned.

Added new aliens.

Inspection panel was reworked.

Scenery improvements.

Added 3 new research nodes.