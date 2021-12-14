 Skip to content

Cereal Soup update for 14 December 2021

2.1.7- Banks and Bug Fixes

2.1.7- Banks and Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Item bank is available! Talk to kangadillo in Bergen
  • Double bounce- press Jump the second you hit the ground to jump higher

Fixes

  • Inventory switching is clean
  • Raptor feather tufts are no longer solid white
  • Objects in map are returned
  • Short face and tilted muzzle suri tongue now no longer sticks out
  • Stamina can no longer go negative
  • No longer drifting while swimming
  • Raptor can land while hovering again
  • Raptor turning in air is now more controlled
  • Flight speed is now toggled
  • Swimming speed is now toggled
  • Aging up no longer creates a clone
  • Menu should not persist when changing character

