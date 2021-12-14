2.1.7- Banks and Bug Fixes

Changes
- Item bank is available! Talk to kangadillo in Bergen
- Double bounce- press Jump the second you hit the ground to jump higher
Fixes
- Inventory switching is clean
- Raptor feather tufts are no longer solid white
- Objects in map are returned
- Short face and tilted muzzle suri tongue now no longer sticks out
- Stamina can no longer go negative
- No longer drifting while swimming
- Raptor can land while hovering again
- Raptor turning in air is now more controlled
- Flight speed is now toggled
- Swimming speed is now toggled
- Aging up no longer creates a clone
- Menu should not persist when changing character
Changed files in this update