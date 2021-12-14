December 15th 2021 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention, Chasers!

Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) December 15th, 2021 Weekly Maintenance.

Maintenance will happen during the following times:

1. New Karma (Desperado)



Name: Desperado

Weapon: Rifle

Type: Ranged, Slayer

Desperado is a Ranged Slayer Karma that makes use of the Rifle. Its distinguishing feature is the ability to use command attacks while moving, which allows for many attack options as a ranged Slayer Karma. Skills can be charged in place and/or deal additional damage based on distance from the target. In addition, skills can unlock their true potential when making use of their synergies. With such variety and flexibility in battle styles, Desperado enters the battlefield as a powerful ranged attacker and a new force to be reckoned with.

[Normal Skill]

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube

[Rage Skill]

YouTube

2. Added 1 new skill to Crimson Lily

Skull Smasher: Strike down to cause shockwaves.

YouTube

3. Karma Balance

[Fallen Light]

Changes to Reload Magic Bullet

Changed the number of Magic Bullets reloaded while moving from 2 to 5.

If the player stands still while reloading, what used to be 3 separate stages of motions to reload 2, then 5, then 9 bullets have been changed to a single motion that reloads 9 bullets.

1 Magic Bullet will be replenished upon evade attack and last hit of aerial attacks.

[Soul of Magus]

Changes to Spirit Rain

Reduced the delay between the indication of Spirit Rain to its actual damage from 0.5s to 0.25s.

Changed it to deal damage for all enemies in the area instead of dealing damage based on whether a falling orb hit a target or not.

[Aegis Knight]

Shield Pull

Endurance has been doubled.

Shield Counter

Previously, the opponent would be knocked back upon successful counter, but now successful counter will link into Chase command.

Counter damage has been increased by 100%.

[Sacred Guardian]

Chain Swing (LMB – LMB – Hold LMB)

Maximum Duration has been increased from 3.3s to 3.5s.

Damage from spinning with the hammer is increased by 300%.

Basic Combo (LMB - LMB - LMB)

Transition from 1st hit to 2nd hit is 0.16s faster.

In addition, the transition from 2nd hit to 3rd hit as well as 2nd hit to Chain Swing (Hold LMB) is 0.1s faster.

4. Item Tooltip Improvements

Each cube item, Soul Stone Extraction Scrolls, and other items with the wrong tooltip descriptions or with inadequate information have been improved.

5. Reorganized Undergarment Icons

Undergarment icon’s skin color has been changed to all be the same.

6. Bug Fixes/Improvements