Dark Deity 1.52 Patch Notes

1.52 - 12/13/21

Hey folks!

We wanted to check in and give a little progress update as we head into the holidays. It's been a dream year releasing our first game, and it wouldn't have been possible without your help. We're still working away on patches, but the big pursuits right now are finishing up the DLC/Kickstarter Stretch Goals and Switch version.

In terms of timing, we'll be bringing the Switch Edition before we finish up work on the Stretch Goals.

I also want to announce one of our biggest projects, the Map Art Revamp, which should be coming around when the Switch edition does. One of the most consistent things we've heard from players is that they wish the maps looked better/fit the style more. We hear you, and we've been steadily revamping every single map in the game with new art. We're extremely excited to get these in game for y'all and they really make a huge difference.







We hope you all have a wonderful wrap-up to 2021!

Fixes:

-Fixed several crashing issues in chapter 22

-Fixed several crashing issues in menus specific to non-english languages

-Significantly improved performance of combat sequences on older hardware

-Significantly improved performance in several menuing areas on older hardware

-Various localization fixes for French

-Various localization fixes for Spanish

-Various localization fixes for German

-Various localization fixes for Italian

-Various localization fixes for Chinese

-Various localization fixes for Japanese

-Various localization fixes for Korean