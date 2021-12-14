Update 3 - Early Access | Hotfix #001

The first hotfix is now available for Update 3. Do note there is still some issues with desyncs in multiplayer, and some minor issues with labs. If you experience either of these, simply reload or restart your game until I have a fix out for them!
ADDITIONS:
- Added more in-depth tutorial sequence for automating resources
- Added back default hotbar slots, turret, collector, storage, and droneport
BALANCE CHANGES:
- Changed flamethrower damage from 45 to 55
- Changed Pulser unlock "Accumulate 5,000 heat" to "Destroy a dropship"
- Changed Purifier unlock from "Place 5x Radiators" to "Place a Radiator"
- Changed Radiator unlock from "Destroy 100x triangles" to "Accumulate 25,000 heat"
- Changed Sprayer unlock from "Place 10x Reclaimers" to "Accumulate 5,000 heat"
BUG FIXES:
- Possible fix to disconnect issues. Need help testing.
- Fixed unlock notifications not appearing properly
- Fixed Guardian button not showing consistently
- Fixed essence extraction not having a resource pump value
- Fixed hologram being rendered under resource layer
- Fixed Gremlin unlock taking 10k iridium, not 1k
- Fixed Gremlin bullets being rendered under resource layer
- Fixed Atlas trail being rendered under resource layer
- Fixed purifiers being rendered on experimental map view
- Fixed Reclaimer showing 5000 heat instead of 500 heat
- Reclaimer area of effect now shows on experimental map view
- Hub super weapon laser now shows on experimental map view
