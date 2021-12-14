 Skip to content

Castle of Shikigami 2 update for 14 December 2021

Castle of Shikigami 2 - v1.0.13 update

Dear Users,

We would like to thank everyone's support towards "Castle of Shikigami 2."

We hope you are enjoying it so far. We have just released the latest version 1.0.13, which includes bug fixes reported by the players!

A few problems did stand out, and have now been fixed:

  • Fixed a bug in which the rankings of a character's Shikigami Type 1 and Type 2 were displayed together on the Type 1 side.
  • Fixed an issue where the character icon textures in the unregistered column would become fuzzy when viewing the rankings after game over.
  • Fixed a bug regarding the counting of the achievements "Hand over Fist", "Magical Weapon", and "Teaching Them a Lesson".

We are keen to provide the best "Castle of Shikigami 2" to you, so if you have any other feedback, please let us know.

Cheers,

Degica Games team

Castle of Shikigami 2 Content Depot 1556651
