Patch 0.81g has been pushed, patch notes below
===Bosses====
===Artifacts/Crafting===
==Skills/Talents===
==QoL===
- Clicking on the backdrop during haven UI will not automatically close it
- Added a new filter into armory
- Added a new section into the Wisdom Tone
==Bug Fixes===
- Fixed an UI overlap bugs during battle
==Miscellaneous=
- Astral Shift now has a different colored icon between effects
- Block and dodge chance in stats view now show up to 1 decimal instead of 2
===🗼 Airene Tower Related 🗼===
===Bosses====
===Scrolls/Blessings/Artifacts/Crafting===
===Talents/Skills===
==QoL===
==Bug Fixes===
==Miscellaneous=
Changed files in this update