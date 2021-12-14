The Expansion For Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, Fatesworn, is out now!

Vienna, Austria, December 14, 2021 - Grab your weapons, Fateless One, Amalur needs you again. Telogrus, the God of Chaos has awoken in the west and is threatening not only the peace in Amalur, but wants to transform the entire world into a realm of chaos.

The new major expansion Fatesworn kicks off after the events of the main game and offers a new main storyline with more than 6 hours of gameplay alone. Additionally, there is a new environment, various new quests and missions, new Chaos Realm dungeons all over Amalur, a new gameplay mechanic, new weapons and armor, new enemies, and much more. It will raise the level cap to 50, and even features a new soundtrack by famous composer Grant Kirkhope. Fatesworn requires the base game Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning.

Watch the Fatesworn Trailer: YouTube

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - Fatesworn: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1278260/

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning & FATE Edition: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1041720/

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Fatesworn releases today, December 14th, 2021 for PC, Xbox One™, and PlayStation®4 at an SRP of $ 19.99 / € 19.99 / £ 17.99 on all platforms. The Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Fate Edition includes the base game, the official soundtrack and the Fatesworn Expansion and is available at an SRP of $ 54.99 | € 54.99 | £ 47.99.

