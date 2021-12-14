The beta is back!

Hello all!

We have worked hard on the beta to improve it and today, we would like to roll it out to the main branch once again. Here are the most exciting new features:

Dropper Tool

New Networking system

Lobby Doodling

Gravity Mode

Overdrive Mode

Shape Tool

More brush sizes

Configureable shortcuts

Fill tool

As this is a very large change, please don't hesitate to report any bugs here, or in our Discord!

We're excited to take this next step (out of many more to come) with you on the Draw&Guess journey :-)