The beta is back!

Hello all!
We have worked hard on the beta to improve it and today, we would like to roll it out to the main branch once again. Here are the most exciting new features:
- Dropper Tool
- New Networking system
- Lobby Doodling
- Gravity Mode
- Overdrive Mode
- Shape Tool
- More brush sizes
- Configureable shortcuts
- Fill tool
As this is a very large change, please don't hesitate to report any bugs here, or in our Discord!
We're excited to take this next step (out of many more to come) with you on the Draw&Guess journey :-)
Changed files in this update