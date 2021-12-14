 Skip to content

Draw & Guess update for 14 December 2021

The beta is back!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!

We have worked hard on the beta to improve it and today, we would like to roll it out to the main branch once again. Here are the most exciting new features:

  • Dropper Tool
  • New Networking system
  • Lobby Doodling
  • Gravity Mode
  • Overdrive Mode
  • Shape Tool
  • More brush sizes
  • Configureable shortcuts
  • Fill tool

As this is a very large change, please don't hesitate to report any bugs here, or in our Discord!

We're excited to take this next step (out of many more to come) with you on the Draw&Guess journey :-)

