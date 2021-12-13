V 0.61 Hunts, Hunter Guilds, and a lot/bit of everything

Added a female main char model.

You can now choose 2 models when creating a character

Zooming and camera circling has been added to the character menu (Uses the mouse wheel).

Added automatic movement, bending to long hair when the character is moved.

Added zoom in game (Uses the mouse wheel). Distance from the camera and raycast triggering is scaled.

Added shrines to the game that give powerful buffs to all nearby friendly units.

More powerful shrines with a well around give different and stronger buffs.

These shrines will be mainly located in safe areas and can be useed before venturing out.

Added a new quest system, the hunter guild.

Complete quests for the hunter guild to receive special currency and experience for the hunter guild.

More quest become available afte completing enough quests for the hunter guild.

You can buy special equipment from the hunter guild for a more steady and selective equipment progress.

Added retaliation damage stats. These can usually be found on armor and shield.

There is a stat for melee and ranged retaliation.

Some skills are counting as both, melee as well as ranged,

in that case the retaliation damage is used for melee and ranged and the divided by 2.

Added a random hunting board quest system. Hunting mobs might yield a random quest with a range of rewards.

The amount of units you have to hunt during the received quests increases with the reward quality.

Added repeated auto attackes when the left mouse button is held. No more clicking for each attack.

Added some more effects for skills.

Added more skill information in the skill/class view.

Buff and debuff information is now shown more properly.

Added an additional event system for events that do not prevent you from playing. These events cannot be skipped.

Added skeleton boss mini event that occurs before the start of the fight.

Added a message system for multiplayer that generates a speach box on top of you char

and also displays the message in the message log with the character name.

Added boss doors that prevent you from escaping, these trigger with the start of a boss fight.

If you fail to beat the boss these doors are removed and the boss reset.

The doors open when the boss is defeated.

Added various tooltip/help information to menus.

Changed quest map icons for nscs.

Added several mini bosses on the map with a chance for special loot.

Added a mail system. Nscs can send you mail and you receive mail depending on the year, season and day.

Usually some small gift is added to mails.

Several area changes and additions.

Balancing:

Increased damage and reduced cast time of early caster skills (fireball, waterball, spark).

Increased enemy mob hp and summon hp.

Removed channeling in the air for spark.

Bug fixes

The button start game was clickable multiple times (this resulted in no issues)

Fixed a bug that occurred when dragging items from the inventory into the shortcutbar

leaving a too large icon on the screen

Fixed quests not shown as completed

Buffs should now fade in and out when only a short time (< 15 seconds) remains.

And some more.