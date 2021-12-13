A Small Update. Less Enemy Damage

Hello All! I know it's been over a year, since the last update. I'm sorry! :( But life is life. But anyways, Here is a small update, which reduces the enemy damage scaling. Also, it adds a clip size cap to the weapons. So they they do not get too ridiculous, as your weapons level up. And as always, thank you for playing! :)
Let me know of any bugs/glitches, etc...
riseoftheclackn@yahoo.com
Here is the update log:
Update 1.10.05 12/13/21
-When selecting your character in single player, the character voice now speaks when clicking on the character image, not after hitting play
-Reduced the number of spawn zones in bunker mode lvls, to reduce instant spawning issues
-Changed enemy damage scaling to adding .2 damage per enemy level, instead of adding a multiple of 0.02
-Added a maximum size for magazines, per gun. Instead of limitless
Changed files in this update