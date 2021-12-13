 Skip to content

Defend Your Buttress update for 13 December 2021

A Small Update. Less Enemy Damage

Defend Your Buttress update for 13 December 2021

Hello All! I know it's been over a year, since the last update. I'm sorry! :( But life is life. But anyways, Here is a small update, which reduces the enemy damage scaling. Also, it adds a clip size cap to the weapons. So they they do not get too ridiculous, as your weapons level up. And as always, thank you for playing! :)

Let me know of any bugs/glitches, etc...

riseoftheclackn@yahoo.com

Here is the update log:

Update 1.10.05 12/13/21

-When selecting your character in single player, the character voice now speaks when clicking on the character image, not after hitting play

-Reduced the number of spawn zones in bunker mode lvls, to reduce instant spawning issues

-Changed enemy damage scaling to adding .2 damage per enemy level, instead of adding a multiple of 0.02

-Added a maximum size for magazines, per gun. Instead of limitless

