 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

S.I.N. Unit update for 13 December 2021

v0.4.7-alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 7877344 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

QoL Changes

Menu sound is only local now (other players don't listen when you press a button).

Made Journal bigger so it's easier to click on the right evidence "button".

Made Light Tubes much less bright.

Made doors open/close sensitivity higher.

Moved Settings board back to HQ.

Removed redundant messages in Operations Center.

Removed "back" button in the Computer screen which is redundant too (you can leave match in the journal).

Fixes

Fixed Big issue with items not appearing at all (big one :p).

Changed files in this update

S.I.N. Unit Content Depot 1724631
  • Loading history…
S.I.N. Unit Depot Linux Depot 1724632
  • Loading history…
S.I.N. Unit Depot Mac Depot 1724633
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.