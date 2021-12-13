v0.4.7-alpha

QoL Changes
Menu sound is only local now (other players don't listen when you press a button).
Made Journal bigger so it's easier to click on the right evidence "button".
Made Light Tubes much less bright.
Made doors open/close sensitivity higher.
Moved Settings board back to HQ.
Removed redundant messages in Operations Center.
Removed "back" button in the Computer screen which is redundant too (you can leave match in the journal).
Fixes
Fixed Big issue with items not appearing at all (big one :p).
