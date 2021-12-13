Update 1.17.0 | The Persistent Item Update

Hello to all of our amazing Happy Humble Employees!

Today we bring you a small change, but with big impact! As of version 1.17.0 any items left in your apartment will be there when you get back! This means you can safely save your stuff, decorate your apartment, or steal all of Toe's coffee, and never worry about it disappearing!

This means the game can be played very differently, or more at your own pace. REMEMBER, any items your player is holding or left in your backpack WILL NOT BE SAVED! So be sure to drop them off at your place before Clocking Out.

We did our best to account for every item that could possibly be saved, but we may have missed 1 or 2 items. If this is the case or you experience any weird behavior, please stop by our discord and let us know in our Bugfixing channel! https://discord.com/invite/happyshumble

We hope you all enjoy this QoL feature, and be on the lookout for lots more bugfixing/QoL features. We're listening to ALL your feedback and really appreciate everyone's support.