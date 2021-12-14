God Of Riffs 0.8.3.1

Hey, Metalheads!
This is a small update to fix a few bugs, and implement some long awaited backend and framework-level updates to support some upcoming major game features coming in the Upcoming 0.8.4 major patch.
Changelog:
- Updated our base VR framework to OpenXR, allowing for much faster development cycles as we no longer have to juggle multiple XR rigs for each platform
- A bunch of UI Tweaks and updates, such as fixes for Song Previews, and some Tweaks to button borders and Leaderboard entry text
- Weapon Calibration should be far more stable
- Pausing has been reworked, and now detects Input from the Standard Menu Button, System menu button, and Proximity Sensor input! (Please note: Proximity sensor support does not currently work on Vive/Index, we're working on a solution for this, and it should hopefully be in by 0.8.4)
- Graphics Performance optimization across the board, allowing play on lower-end devices
- Some minor Graphics tweaks in gameplay as we tune in our final look
As always, If you have any issues with the game, Bugs to report, want to share a particularly hype session, or just want to chill with us, we're available on our Discord, or our [Twitter!](twitter.com/bossmusicgames)
