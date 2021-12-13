Another Patch!

Sorry for all these patches but today has been a big day for bug fixing, I know the game is new and is not perfect but that is what Early Access is for.
If you have any more bugs you find, please report them in the Discord!
Here is what has been fixed and/or added:
Server Browser update
Spawn System now has a team select
Bigger Map
Single Player Mode Core has been added (not playable fully but its there)
Settings Changes
Tomorrow I will be working all day on:
Singleplayer
Game Settings and Saving
Levels and rewards
Ping and Connection Issues
and a few other things!
Other than that have a great day!
Changed files in this update