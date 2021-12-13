Another Patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 7877176 · Last edited 13 December 2021 – 22:26:14 UTC by Wendy

Sorry for all these patches but today has been a big day for bug fixing, I know the game is new and is not perfect but that is what Early Access is for.

If you have any more bugs you find, please report them in the Discord!

Here is what has been fixed and/or added:

Server Browser update

Spawn System now has a team select

Bigger Map

Single Player Mode Core has been added (not playable fully but its there)

Settings Changes

Tomorrow I will be working all day on:

Singleplayer

Game Settings and Saving

Levels and rewards

Ping and Connection Issues

and a few other things!

Other than that have a great day!