Stable 3.4.0

What is up Depthians!
A quick little update which was mainly directed towards people who were having issues as they had an AI control module set to basic/none but also had an AI PID block "enabled" for that controller.
We have also fully translated the game to Chinese! :D
Changelog
Additions
Chinese
- Chinese now fully supported
Fixes
Bugs
- BUGS-3416>: Fixed ACB blueprint spawning for adventure mode
- BUGS-3558] Armour refit tab disabled on clients temporarily until we fix the client-side implementation of this feature
PIDs
- Migration of old PID settings now only affects those controllers which were set to PID mode (leaving those in basic/none alone)
Tutorials
- Fixed a number of issues in the AI Deep Dive tutorial
Changed files in this update