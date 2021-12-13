 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

From The Depths update for 13 December 2021

Stable 3.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7877108 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What is up Depthians!

A quick little update which was mainly directed towards people who were having issues as they had an AI control module set to basic/none but also had an AI PID block "enabled" for that controller.

We have also fully translated the game to Chinese! :D

Changelog

Additions

Chinese
  • Chinese now fully supported

Fixes

Bugs
  • BUGS-3416>: Fixed ACB blueprint spawning for adventure mode
  • BUGS-3558] Armour refit tab disabled on clients temporarily until we fix the client-side implementation of this feature
PIDs
  • Migration of old PID settings now only affects those controllers which were set to PID mode (leaving those in basic/none alone)
Tutorials
  • Fixed a number of issues in the AI Deep Dive tutorial

Changed files in this update

From The Depths Windows Depot 268651
  • Loading history…
From The Depths Mac Depot 268652
  • Loading history…
From The Depths Windows 64 Depot 268654
  • Loading history…
From The Depths Linux 64 Depot 268655
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.