13 Dec 21 Early Access Build

- Unity updated to 2020.3.24f1
- Map 1A: fixed hex M2 to be Heavy Jungle
- Liberation of Ba Ria: fixed the displayed victory points being 19 instead of 17 at the scenario start; fixed the top of the water tower having LOS to some of the adjacent ground hexes by mistake
Scenario Editor:
- added setup restriction to unit attributes: Max 4 Vehicles/Panel
- added event effects Random Branch Low-High, Random Unit Lose Turn
- added event restriction Mission Unit Required
- added SSR rule Prepared Positions
- added unit attributes Single Reinforcement, Untrained Vehicle Crew
Changed files in this update