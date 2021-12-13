 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 13 December 2021

13 Dec 21 Early Access Build

13 Dec 21 Early Access Build

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Unity updated to 2020.3.24f1
  • Map 1A: fixed hex M2 to be Heavy Jungle
  • Liberation of Ba Ria: fixed the displayed victory points being 19 instead of 17 at the scenario start; fixed the top of the water tower having LOS to some of the adjacent ground hexes by mistake

Scenario Editor:

  • added setup restriction to unit attributes: Max 4 Vehicles/Panel
  • added event effects Random Branch Low-High, Random Unit Lose Turn
  • added event restriction Mission Unit Required
  • added SSR rule Prepared Positions
  • added unit attributes Single Reinforcement, Untrained Vehicle Crew

