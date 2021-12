Share · View all patches · Build 7877019 · Last edited 13 December 2021 – 23:26:04 UTC by Wendy



Happy holidays, everyone!

A rerun of the Santa Scramble event is now on until January 9!

Help the bunny Santas fulfill the children's wishes - the snowy event has been updated with new rewards on both event milestones and the final unlock!

New Xmas costumes are also available in the Shop.