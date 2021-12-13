Test version 4.8.1 #RutonyChat

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The current test version does not contain a complete list of changes. They will appear as you migrate and test.

This version is intended for informational purposes only and is not final. May contain (almost certainly) errors and flaws. Exclusively for testing new functionality.

How to install the test version:

https://vk.com/topic-106628872_36323429?post=13000

============================

► #Trovo. Added support for alerts for Free Followers, Paid Subscribers, Gifts, Raid, New Viewer. Unfortunately, I do not have an account with an affiliate program, so I cannot fully test it. So mistakes are possible.

► Modified the loading order of modules, which could cause an error of not detected modules in Standalone scripts.