Update 11 Live Now!
Hardcore Mode, Balance Updates & Bug Fixes
v. 0.11.2
We're super excited to introduce Hardcore Mode! If your party wipes, your characters are deleted. Major balancing improvements to enemy health & damage, leveling and summons have been made across the board. The update contains over 30 bug fixes reported by our dedicated community. We hope you enjoy the new changes in Stolen Realm!
Features
- Hardcore mode (Party Wipe causes Character Deletion)
- Stat values now display a different color when you reached the cap
- You can now shift click allies to target them with basic attacks (mainly for healing weapons)
- Added a healing icon on target hover when a healing weapon is equipped
General Changes
- Removed Arena from hard fight nodes (Arena will be reintroduced at a later date).
- Exit to main menu is no longer hidden when navigating back to character selection
- Capped Mana Cost Reduction to 75%
- Heat stacks now increase elemental damage to 5% and capped stacks at 10
- Shocked stacks now increase crit damage by 10% and capped stacks at 10
Skill Changes
- Characters cannot be hasted more than once in a turn.
- Getting frozen now doesn't removed Chilled stacks.
- After a character is frozen, Inner Warmth is applied for 1 turn granting immunity to Frozen. Although Chilled stacks remain, their movement impairing effects are nullified while Inner Warmth is active.
- Redemption is no longer triggered on summoned creatures\
- Healing weapons can now self target
- Berserker's Blood now increases damage by 0.5% per 1% health missing down from 1%.
- Teleport skills no longer receive bonuses from increased range modifiers.
- Slight nerf to the base damage of called shot, sniper shot, long shot.
- Sniper shot cooldown increased from 3 to 4.
- Summoned Skeletal Warrior now uses Cleave skill in addition to its previous skills.
- Summoned Dire Wolf has 50% life steal up from 25%. Summoned Dire Wolf now uses Howl skill in addition to its previous skills.
- Summoned Skeletal Mage now uses ghost armor in addition to its previous skills. Cooldown increased to 5 up from 4.
- Summoned Grizzly Bear now uses Stunning Slam once per summon. Cooldown increased to 5 up from 4.
- Summoned Skeletal Archer cooldown reduced to 3 down from 4.
- Summoned Raven cooldown reduced to 3 down from 4.
- Static Field now cannot reduce a targets health below 30%
- Quickening effects can only be triggered once per turn.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where Attack Power wasn't being properly scaled on AI with party size
- Fixed issue where some shops weren't being shown as the correct shop type
- Removed incorrect description on Golden Fleece stating it granted Elemental Protection
- Fixed issue where Mantle of Frost tooltip didn't mention the Frost Armor on getting hit effect
- Fixed issue where Shield of Thorns would poison allies
- Fixed issues where stats with caps would sometimes display incorrect values
- Fixed issue where movement was not stopped if you are moving while a ready check is completed
- Fixed issue where Ghost Armor would absorb tick effects without being removed
- Fixed issue that caused Shield of Light to be removed if you refresh it on a target
- Fixed issue where new status icons wouldn't appear while hovering over a character
- Fixed issue where you could move after ending turn if you end turn mid move
- Fixed issue where meteor wouldn't be guaranteed a crit when cast from stealth
- Fixed issue that cause AI with auras to sometimes not act
- Fixed issue with Cold Blooded not working properly
- Fixed issue where Thunderstone Staff would cast thunder bolts on dead targets
- Fixed issue that caused stacking Bless to have unexpected effects
- Fixed issue where the enemy team could start acting before your attack animations are done
- Fixed issue that made it possible for aura ticks to be applied twice in one turn
- Fixed issue that caused characters to occupy the same hex after a teleport
- Fixed issue where Soul Link could be dodged
- Fixed issue where Golden Glaive of the Valkyrie had the incorrect basic attack type
- Fixed issue where Staff of Fury wouldn't show it's weapon model
- Fixed issue with consumption not functioning correctly
- Fixed issue where Sunstone Necklace would blind allies when casting buffs on the wielder
- Fixed issue that caused actions to sometimes consume potions
- Fixed issue where cooldowns would go down twice as fast if you had an item that granted a skill you already learned
- Fixed issue where battle shrine levels sometimes didn't match the enemy level
- Fixed issue that could cause characters to become invisible
- Fixed issue where you could have the shop window and inventory window active at the same time
- Fixed issue with Hidden Blade not functioning
