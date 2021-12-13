 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Breakwaters update for 13 December 2021

Large bags, Spanish translation, Improved food

Share · View all patches · Build 7876847 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.21

-Added Glowing berries which can be harvested from bushes at night to give early game health regen

-Changed flare to crystal shards instead of crystals

-Changed Dead Titan crystals to give more resource before destroyed and less resource when completely destroyed so you get more along the way instead of at the end

-Reduced plank sell value from 4 to 3

-Changed default starting resolution to 720 and reflections setting to off

-Improved Spanish translation

-Increased bag sizes slightly and unlocked backpack option

-Increased crate sizes slightly

-Fixed crate wood and crate steel not breaking down into the correct build resources

-Increased hunger points give by cooked meat, berries, and mushroom coral

Changed files in this update

Breakwaters Depot 1203181
  • Loading history…
Breakwaters beta Depot 1203182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.