v0.2.21
-Added Glowing berries which can be harvested from bushes at night to give early game health regen
-Changed flare to crystal shards instead of crystals
-Changed Dead Titan crystals to give more resource before destroyed and less resource when completely destroyed so you get more along the way instead of at the end
-Reduced plank sell value from 4 to 3
-Changed default starting resolution to 720 and reflections setting to off
-Improved Spanish translation
-Increased bag sizes slightly and unlocked backpack option
-Increased crate sizes slightly
-Fixed crate wood and crate steel not breaking down into the correct build resources
-Increased hunger points give by cooked meat, berries, and mushroom coral
Breakwaters update for 13 December 2021
Large bags, Spanish translation, Improved food
