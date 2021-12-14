 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

HALF DEAD 3 update for 14 December 2021

Hot fix #3

Share · View all patches · Build 7876817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We are releasing a small patch, which included:

-Improved texture quality, texture streaming is faster now. Low video memory graphics cards are much better at handling textures.

-Significantly decreased the time to load the game, especially on slow hard drives. Everything loads faster now.

Please write your wishes and leave comments in the discussions!

Stay tuned for news and updates on the Half dead 3 game page.

Follow us on:

Website: http://www.halfdead2.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HALFDEAD_3

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/halfdead3

Discord: https://discord.gg/uHT7NBs

Thank you all,

Room710Games team.

Changed files in this update

HALF DEAD 3 Content Depot 1520381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.