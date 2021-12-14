Hot fix #3

Share · View all patches · Build 7876817 · Last edited 14 December 2021 – 13:39:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We are releasing a small patch, which included:

-Improved texture quality, texture streaming is faster now. Low video memory graphics cards are much better at handling textures.

-Significantly decreased the time to load the game, especially on slow hard drives. Everything loads faster now.

Please write your wishes and leave comments in the discussions!

Stay tuned for news and updates on the Half dead 3 game page.

Thank you all,

Room710Games team.