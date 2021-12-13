 Skip to content

Sacred Fire update for 13 December 2021

Update: Points Re-Allocation Limit and Choice Effect UI Options

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Points Re-allocation Limit



The first big change in today's update is the limiting of re-allocating points to once per chapter.

  • So the story flow is not interrupted by the temptation to re-allocate the points yet again for yet another dice roll
  • But you never feel like you made a mistake and can’t get your points back
  • We also allow to remove wealth upgrades on a story step with choices costing wealth, so you never feel like you can’t allocate your wealth points out of fear of a choice coming up that costs more than you have left

UI Options: Hide Choice Effect Value



Second, you can now hide the exact values that choices can have on stats separately.

  • You know the choice affects a stat, but you have to read the choice text to know which way
  • So that you both rely on role-playing and not clicking choices based on stat effects only
  • But at the same time don’t feel like a choice had an unexpected effect

Other changes

  • Show NPC name in floaty texts if more than 1 NPC in the scene
  • Add save support for Demo to Early Access build
  • Fix bugs around saving the game's ending and Ironman unlocking
  • Death in Ironman mode reloads the game start checkpoint instead of exiting into the Title screen
  • Fix edge cases of choice effect Idea level upgrade: unlock Idea if not yet unlocked, grant 50 pts if Idea already maxed out
  • Fix character screen showing wrong characters in Chapter 'GHOST'
  • Change music in the rescue Raven scenes

That's today's update! Try these changes out for yourself and let us know what you think of them.

What's next?

  • Story: several fixes when skipping dialogues, and abandoning characters
  • UI and game mechanics fixes around NPC characters death

Sacred Fire

Iceberg Interactive

