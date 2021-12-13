Update: Points Re-Allocation Limit and Choice Effect UI Options

Hey everyone!

Points Re-allocation Limit



The first big change in today's update is the limiting of re-allocating points to once per chapter.

So the story flow is not interrupted by the temptation to re-allocate the points yet again for yet another dice roll

But you never feel like you made a mistake and can’t get your points back

We also allow to remove wealth upgrades on a story step with choices costing wealth, so you never feel like you can’t allocate your wealth points out of fear of a choice coming up that costs more than you have left

UI Options: Hide Choice Effect Value



Second, you can now hide the exact values that choices can have on stats separately.

You know the choice affects a stat, but you have to read the choice text to know which way

So that you both rely on role-playing and not clicking choices based on stat effects only

But at the same time don’t feel like a choice had an unexpected effect

Other changes

Show NPC name in floaty texts if more than 1 NPC in the scene

Add save support for Demo to Early Access build

Fix bugs around saving the game's ending and Ironman unlocking

Death in Ironman mode reloads the game start checkpoint instead of exiting into the Title screen

Fix edge cases of choice effect Idea level upgrade: unlock Idea if not yet unlocked, grant 50 pts if Idea already maxed out

Fix character screen showing wrong characters in Chapter 'GHOST'

Change music in the rescue Raven scenes

That's today's update! Try these changes out for yourself and let us know what you think of them.

What's next?

Story: several fixes when skipping dialogues, and abandoning characters

UI and game mechanics fixes around NPC characters death

Sacred Fire

Iceberg Interactive