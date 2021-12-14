The Winter Update and RRP Price Drop are Live!

YouTube

The holiday season is all about having fun with friends and family and whether that's online or together around a big screen TV, we have you covered with our local multiplayer couch play mode, private lobby

online mode or our competitive online Blitz tournament. We've even got an epic single player Campaign with over 7hrs of gameplay!

To make HyperBrawl Tournament more accessible than ever we've decided to reduce the price of the game for good - so take the opportunity to get your friends involved and start your journey to HyperBrawl Tournament glory!

The new lower price is only half the story as we release a brand new FREE update which includes the following:

New Team Setup Feature - Assemble your ultimate team in the Main Menu to enable you to rapidly jump straight into your next Arcade, Blitz and Private match without additional setup.

Global Matchmaking - Online multiplayer matchmaking is now global to make sure you can easily find your next opponent. You can still set a specific region if you want via the Settings menu.

New Leaderboard and Objective Rewards - Earn new and additional rewards for topping the Leaderboard and completing daily objectives, including XP, credits, and Cosmetics.

Thanks again for all the support and make sure you have fun, stay safe and we'll see you in the arena!