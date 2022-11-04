 Skip to content

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails update for 4 November 2022

Patch 1.0.1 Release Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

we finally added Time Attack to our PC port of Nayuta and fixed various minor issues:

  • fixed Noi menu not playing SFX if only one arts slot unlocked
  • fixed high speed mode affecting play time
  • fixed potential sound attenuation issues for several bosses

While we do not expect this patch to introduce any regressions, with the great variety of hardware and software configurations available on PC this is not always guaranteed in all circumstances. As such, you can return to previous versions of the game by selecting the any of the public "version_*" branches on Steam.

