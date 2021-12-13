0.75 live in a bit!

Hello,

0.75 will be live in a bit, adding in some new stuff and fixing some bugs.

0.74 -> 0.75

Added (yet another) block type (now it's the last one!). Matching roads etc. to come.

Night lighting for quarters added.

Mansions added. Some currently missing textures, but they be in soon :)

Added redundancy if resolutions are not loaded properly.

Fixed car movement on 45 degree road.

Fixed issue where placement on special blocks would be prioritised to non-flat surfaces.

Fixed incorrect difficulty settings on templates and campaign levels.

Fixed quarters not spawning vehicles.

Fixed campaign menu header title in main menu.

Fixed autoplaced road tiles in tunnels not adjusting to surrounding roads properly.

Fixed middle class quarter density 3 growth bug.

Mansions have been added. These are bigger residential lots for upper class citizens, they are costly to plop and have fairly high demands, but once fully implemented (which will be in 0.76), will be able to be used for wealth tax income etc.

I decided to add in 4 variations, but two are still untextured. It was better to do it this way, so that there is more variation even initially. The remaining textures will be in for the next version!.

A flatter type of slanted block has been added. I'm still working on the grass variation and roads to be placed on them.

Lighting has been added for the recently included quarter building types! The remaining upper class quarter is slated for 0.76.

Lastly, the change in difficulties recently made the difficulty level of the campaign levels and the templates skewed towards easy, this has now been fixed, as have a couple of other annoyances I've found.