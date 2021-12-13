Enderal Special Edition - Patchnotes 2.0.10

Walk blessed,

the new Patch 2.0.10 is now available! Steam will automatically download and install this patch.

Thanks to the community member Eddoursul, gavrant, Hans Halber and KuroPurple for their contrubutions to this patch.

If you encounter any new bugs please read the the FAQ on how to fix common ones and how to properly report them: https://steamcommunity.com/app/976620/discussions/0/3068614788771533910/

Integrated mods have been updated: SKSE to version 2.0.20, SSE Engine Fixes to 5.8.3 and SSE Display Tweaks to version 0.5.6b.

Removed code for upgrading from pre-1.6.2 versions.

Fixed CTD, caused by the Slowdown effect, attempting to run on non-actors (Ice Spike, Psychosis), reported by OverDev.

Fixed inability to talk to Jespar in Every Day Like the Last, Part II, if player arrives to the roof before him. Fixed force-greeting with a generic line.

Fixed possible music disappearing and weather getting stuck after The Voice from the Water.

Fixed mud elementals and trolls fleeing from enemies.

Fixed hitboxes of the [spoiler]Burned Flesh and Father[/spoiler].

Fixed the [spoiler]Burned Flesh[/spoiler] not attacking the player.

Fixed inability to lure [spoiler]Maxus to dinner with Aurora[/spoiler] after talking to another NPC.

Fixed Jespar not following player in the beginning of "The Word of the Dead".

Fixed Yaela getting stuck in front of the Starling tablet with directions, when the scouting party has weapons out.

Fixed the Strengthen Apparition spell not being applied to summoned creatures (regression since 2.0.8, reported by reee).

Fixed map marker to Old Sotyris in "Hidden in the Puzzle".

Fixed Calia not equipping her sword correctly in the Forbidden Tunnel.

Restored revised book texts, overridden by old editions in FS.esm at some point before the final LE patch.

Starling Bird is now marked essential instead of protected, it can't be killed anymore.

Yero's diaries can be turned in before visiting Alfrid first.

Yero's Powerful Mud Elemental no longer respawns, supplying unlimited amount of Yero's Last Words.

Revised costs of equipment spectralizing. Spell costs now directly correlate to their magicka costs. Increased importance of base damage and tempering for weapons.

Quest objectives in the Elixir automatically marked as completed when required quantity is collected (reported by 0570). Refactored ingredient tracking, removed scripts from the elixir ingredients.

Disabled respawning of ore veins, world-placed items in uninhabited locations, and valuable items in inhabited locations.

Changed a pit fighter's package in the Dust Pit to sandboxing, so he doesn't stand on Yuslan's path, forcing him to teleport.

Ryneus now wears his amulet.

Added the "Don't Havok Settle" flag to all world-placed books.

Fixed incorrectly loading ground textures in front of the Abandoned Temple.

Map lighting no longer depends on the time of the day.

Fixed the intro track getting stuck between game loads.

Made Tiwon protected to prevent his accidental death before finishing his quest.

Improved NPC sandboxing in Ark Market. Fixed idle markers sinking into the ground.

Significantly reduced repetitive idle chatting of NPCs.

Fixed Varnhvar's sleeping package pointing to an already occupied bed.

Fixed invalid ragdoll data of multiple corpses and skeletons causing them to stalk the player.

Converted root node of 27 tree models from BSFadeNode to BSLeafAnimNode. This will get rid of the warnings in the Creation Kit.

Flatter pebble meshes (Shorter Grass by Fhaarkas mod was integrated).

Fixed a non-activatable warehouse door in Silvergrove.

Added dependency checks for SKSE, fs.dll, and JContainers.

Properly integrated Enderal inventory icons into SkyUI, it is now possible to switch between 5 icon themes in the MCM.

Integrated the Ghost Item Bug Fix for SkyUI by EdmanSA.