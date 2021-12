Share · View all patches · Build 7876380 · Last edited 29 December 2021 – 11:26:08 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys,

today Casual Pixel Warrior has been released into Early Access!

You can now download the game (for free) and play it!

I will gladly receive feedback to improve the game more and more for a transition from EA to Release.

For bug reports and other feedback please use the community discussion board.

Kind regards