Update v 0.5.1.0 (December 13, 2021)

Features
Visual Improvements
- New Skyboxes and Lighting setups (Including Night environments)
- Matte Black underlayer player cosmetics
Walk with Disc (Practice Mode only)
- Double tap 180 when thrower (X/A or D) to start walking
- Double tap Turbo when cutter with disc (X/A or Shift) to set pivot
More Dev Console Commands
- ‘env rand’ for a random new skybox
- ‘env [location]’ for a specific setting
- Boulder, Portland, Appleton, Raleigh, Missoula, Austin, Night
- ‘players’ command for server to see current player lists
Improved
Game Balance
- Faster slowdown when running after catch
- Faster slide & rolling slowdown
- Reduced mark hop distance
Bots
- Post scoring behavior more realistic
- Defenders will now wait behind disc for matchup on short pull
Fixed
- Xbox D-pad sprite
- Moved yellow prestall visual into disc
- Clean up destroyed discs data
- Set disc to hand post-score
- Set disc in front of player after clap catch
- Reduced Disc physic sims per frame
- Race condition on Disc Pickup between two players
- Prevent selecting self as Next target
- Fixed many loading/reference issues
- Issues causing Hot Joining players to not fully load
