The Ultimate Game update for 13 December 2021

Update v 0.5.1.0 (December 13, 2021)

Update v 0.5.1.0 (December 13, 2021)

Features

Visual Improvements
  • New Skyboxes and Lighting setups (Including Night environments)
  • Matte Black underlayer player cosmetics
Walk with Disc (Practice Mode only)
  • Double tap 180 when thrower (X/A or D) to start walking
  • Double tap Turbo when cutter with disc (X/A or Shift) to set pivot
More Dev Console Commands
  • ‘env rand’ for a random new skybox
  • ‘env [location]’ for a specific setting
    • Boulder, Portland, Appleton, Raleigh, Missoula, Austin, Night
  • ‘players’ command for server to see current player lists

Improved

Game Balance
  • Faster slowdown when running after catch
  • Faster slide & rolling slowdown
  • Reduced mark hop distance
Bots
  • Post scoring behavior more realistic
  • Defenders will now wait behind disc for matchup on short pull

Fixed

  • Xbox D-pad sprite
  • Moved yellow prestall visual into disc
  • Clean up destroyed discs data
  • Set disc to hand post-score
  • Set disc in front of player after clap catch
  • Reduced Disc physic sims per frame
  • Race condition on Disc Pickup between two players
  • Prevent selecting self as Next target
  • Fixed many loading/reference issues
  • Issues causing Hot Joining players to not fully load

