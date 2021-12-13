-
Two handmade have been added to the otaku profession (you can buy them from the beggars outside the temple of heaven and man in Yuezhou city)
Improved the professional skills of soldiers
It further enriched and improved the map of Yuezhou City, added map decoration buildings such as Yuezhou City Machinery Factory, modified the dialogue between some security guards and guards, and replaced the loading introduction pictures of Yuezhou city and Qian Huzhuang
Improved some NPC dialogue content related to world outlook
The vending machine in Yuezhou city can buy things now
You can take the teaching materials to the martial arts instructor of Shishi hall to exchange prestige and increase five step boxing skills.
In some secret corners of Yuezhou City, you can see grass planting Ji and fairy assassins
靖之元：东海 update for 13 December 2021
20211204（003）
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update