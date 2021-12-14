MechWarrior Online December Patch Notes

Greetings MechWarriors!

It's the last patch of another year of MechWarrior Online, and what a year it has been! 2021 saw the first new content added to MWO in years, including new 'Mech variant packs like the Stryker, Warden, and Hunter Booster Packs, and re-balanced maps like Canyon Network and Viridian Bog, with some having extensive overhauls such as Polar Highlands and HPG Manifold. Speaking of new 'Mech variants and new maps...the Predator Booster Pack is available now for Pre-Order and arrives next month. Then there are maps. Specifically, this month's map, Hellebore Outpost. Based on the biome from the Faction Play map Hellebore Springs, Outpost was designed from the ground-up by Francois and represents the first completely new map to MWO in years. This will be a Quick Play map, and there are lots of previews below. We hope you enjoy it!

January is right around the corner, and with that will come another patch, and more news about the future of MechWarrior Online in 2022!

As with everything, these updates are subject to further balance changes in the future, especially as more variables are brought into the equation with future updates and changes.

So get out there and do the science, and get us your feedback for future iterations!

Happy Holidays MechWarriors!

And now, we hope you enjoy the patch.

-The MechWarrior Online Team

